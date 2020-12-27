NPCI turning for profit could help key stakeholders

Some quarters have demanded that NPCI should be converted into a for-profit organization to survive competition. Das recently said that with the New Umbrella Entity (NUE) for retail payments coming in, NPCI will also have the option of becoming a for-profit company. This will ensure that there is a level playing field for the entrants and NPCI, which until now has been a monopoly. However, conversion into a for-profit organization will require approval from the finance ministry, RBI, and an amendment in the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, under which the NPCI was constituted.