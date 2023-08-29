NEW DELHI : The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has brought 44 new drugs under price control. These drugs are commonly used for pain management, depression, anxiety, gastro- related ailments, hypertension and several auto-immune diseases.

The move is set to make these drugs cheaper. Manufacturers failing to comply with the price cap have to return the overcharged amount to the government.

The retail price for paroxetine controlled release and clonazepam, a combination drug used for treating mood swings and anxiety, has been fixed at ₹14.53 per capsule. Itraconazole capsule, used to treat fungal infections, has been fixed at ₹12.06.

The retail price of metformin and sitagliptin combination, used to treat high blood sugar levels caused by type 2 diabetes, has been fixed at ₹10.82. The authority has kept the price of Vitamin D3 oral solution (5ml) at Rs11.94 while pantoprazole dual-release gastro-resistant tablet has been kept at ₹13.39.

Chlorthalidone, amlodipine and telmisartan tablets, a combination used in the treatment of high blood pressure has been fixed at ₹16.77 per dose.

Furthermore, drug makers have been asked to mandatorily issue a price list of the drugs to the drug regulator through the Integrated Pharmaceutical Database Management System (IPDMS) and submit a copy to state drug controllers and dealers.

“The manufacturers not complying with the regulations shall be liable to deposit the overcharged amount as per the provisions of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 and Essential Commodities Act 1955," stated the notification.

The mandate of NPPA is to ensure availability of essential medicines at reasonable prices. The authority has directed every retailer and dealer to display the prices at their business premises so that they are easily accessible to consumers.