NPPA brings 44 more essential drugs under price cap1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 10:57 PM IST
The move is set to make these drugs cheaper. Manufacturers failing to comply with the price cap have to return the overcharged amount to the government.
NEW DELHI : The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has brought 44 new drugs under price control. These drugs are commonly used for pain management, depression, anxiety, gastro- related ailments, hypertension and several auto-immune diseases.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message