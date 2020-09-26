NPPA caps prices of medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders

The present situation of covid-19 has resulted in increased demand of medical oxygen (MO) in the country. Many of the states/Union territories (UTs) are dependent on the medical oxygen supply from other states/UTs. The demand of MO has gone up almost four times, from 750MT a day to 2,800 MT a day, the government said. This has caused strain at all levels in the value chain of production and supply. The manufacturers of MO and fillers have given representation to the government for up to three-fold price increase in the ceiling price of gaseous medical oxygen, said the government.