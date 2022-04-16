NPPA fixes retail price of 23 drug formulations

NPPA fixes retail price of 23 drug formulations2 min read . 10:17 AM IST
- The 23 drug formulations include those used for the treatment of blood pressure and other heart-related complications, seizures, fever, diabetes, and bacterial infection
New Delhi: The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has fixed retail prices of 23 drug formulations, including those used for the treatment of blood pressure and other heart-related complications, seizures, fever, diabetes, and bacterial infection. Few medicines will see a price hike whereas most drugs will see a price reduction.
Manufacturers of these drug formulations will now have to follow the new retail prices as recommended by the drug pricing regulator.
The authority has fixed the retail price of these drug formulations based on the 96th authority meeting held in the last week of March.
The retail price of drug formulation is fixed by the manufacturers on the basis of retail price determined by the government plus local taxes.
Some of these drug formulations include Unison Pharmaceuticals’s Telmisartan Cilnidipine and Chlorthalidone Tablets, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories’ Diphenhydramine tablets, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals' Cefixime, Cloxacillin & Lactic Acid Bacillus Tablets, Mascot Health and Zydus Healthcare’s Paracetamol & Mefenamic Acid tablet and Levetiracetam tablet respectively.
The highest price has been recommended for Ceftriaxone and Tazobactam for injection 1125mg per vial at ₹167.87 manufactured by Prosperity Six Pharmaceuticals and Torrent Pharmaceuticals. This injection is an antibiotic used to treat several bacterial infections of the urinary tract, blood, bones and joints, heart, brain, chest, ears, skin or soft tissues.
The NPPA notification which has been reviewed by Mint stated that the manufacturer of these drug formulations shall fix the retail price as per Drugs and Price Control Order 2013. Further, the manufacturer shall issue a price list to NPPA through Integrated Pharmaceutical Database Management System (IPDMS) and submit a copy to state drug controller and dealers.
As per DPCO 2013, every retailer and dealer shall display price list as furnished by the manufacturer where he carries on business in a manner so as to be easily accessible to any person wishing to consult the same.
Last month, the drug price regulator announced the price hike of 800 essential drugs and medicines by 10.7%. The drugs which are included in the National Essential List of Medicine (NELM) such as antibiotics, anti-inflammatory drugs, ear-nose and throat medicines, antiseptics, painkillers, gastrointestinal medicines and antifungal medicines among others will see a sharp increase in their prices.
Queries emailed to NPPA were not immediately till the time of publishing this story.
