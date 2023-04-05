NPPA regulates price of coronary stents

NPPA regulates price of coronary stents2 min read . 10:12 PM IST
- The move comes in the backdrop of recent NPPA’s announcement related to the movement wholesale price index for the preceding calendar year 2022 over the year 2021
NEW DELHI :The National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority (NPPA) has fixed the ceiling price for coronary stents bringing it under price control.
NEW DELHI :The National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority (NPPA) has fixed the ceiling price for coronary stents bringing it under price control.
“The price of the Bare metal stents has been fixed at ₹10,509 while Drug Eluting Stents (DES) including metallic DES and Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold (BVS)/ Biodegradable Stents price has been fixed to 38,265 respectively," NPPA said in its latest order.
“The price of the Bare metal stents has been fixed at ₹10,509 while Drug Eluting Stents (DES) including metallic DES and Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold (BVS)/ Biodegradable Stents price has been fixed to 38,265 respectively," NPPA said in its latest order.
Stents are often used to treat narrowed coronary arteries that provide the heart with oxygen-rich blood. Stents are also sometimes used to treat an aneurysm, which is a bulge in the wall of an artery, and to treat narrowed airways in the lungs.
Stents are often used to treat narrowed coronary arteries that provide the heart with oxygen-rich blood. Stents are also sometimes used to treat an aneurysm, which is a bulge in the wall of an artery, and to treat narrowed airways in the lungs.
The move comes in the backdrop of recent NPPA’s announcement related to the movement wholesale price index (WPI) for the preceding calendar year 2022 over the year 2021. For the calendar year 2022, the national drug price regulator---has set the wholesale price index (WPI) rate at 12.12%, allowing drug manufacturers to increase prices of essential medicines and medical devices.
The move comes in the backdrop of recent NPPA’s announcement related to the movement wholesale price index (WPI) for the preceding calendar year 2022 over the year 2021. For the calendar year 2022, the national drug price regulator---has set the wholesale price index (WPI) rate at 12.12%, allowing drug manufacturers to increase prices of essential medicines and medical devices.
The national drug price regulator has asked all the existing manufacturers/importers of stents may revise the existing MRP of Coronary Stent, on the basis of WPI which has been fixed at12.1218% for the year 2022 over year 2021.
The national drug price regulator has asked all the existing manufacturers/importers of stents may revise the existing MRP of Coronary Stent, on the basis of WPI which has been fixed at12.1218% for the year 2022 over year 2021.
“Every retailer and dealer shall display price list and the supplementary price list, if any, as furnished by the manufacturer/importers at their business premises in a manner so as to be easily accessible to any person wishing to consult the same. The manufacturers not complying with the ceiling price shall be liable to deposit the overcharged amount along with interest under the provisions of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 read with Essential Commodities Act, 1955," stated the order.
“Every retailer and dealer shall display price list and the supplementary price list, if any, as furnished by the manufacturer/importers at their business premises in a manner so as to be easily accessible to any person wishing to consult the same. The manufacturers not complying with the ceiling price shall be liable to deposit the overcharged amount along with interest under the provisions of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013 read with Essential Commodities Act, 1955," stated the order.
In India, the government controls the prices of drugs through the Drugs Prices Control Order (DPCO), 2013. Essential medicines or scheduled formulations have a maximum price limit called the Ceiling Price, which can be increased each year based on the WPI rate set by the government.
In India, the government controls the prices of drugs through the Drugs Prices Control Order (DPCO), 2013. Essential medicines or scheduled formulations have a maximum price limit called the Ceiling Price, which can be increased each year based on the WPI rate set by the government.