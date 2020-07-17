NPS adds over 1 lakh new private sector subscriptions in Q1FY21

Shri Supratim Bandyopadhyay, Chairman, Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), said: “The National Pension Scheme (NPS) has been a success amongst the corporate employees. While financial planning often took a backseat in an individual’s life, this pandemic has brought it to the forefront, creating awareness for financial security at such testing times. During this pandemic, a growing realisation for both corporates and individuals has emerged that retirement planning is not a mere saving or tax benefit choice. The role played by private corporates to take charge of educating the employees about the benefits of NPS is highly appreciable, resulting in an interesting quarter for the pension sector regulator. We have also adopted various proactive measures for ensuring uninterrupted services to the subscribers in this period of unexpected crisis"