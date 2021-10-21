NEW DELHI: Combined assets under management (AUM) under the National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana rose 34.84% year-on-year to ₹6.67 trillion as of 30 September. The AUM was at ₹4.94 trillion as of 30 September 2020.

As of end of September, the NPS subscriber base was at 4.63 crore, up from 3.74 crore a year ago.

View Full Image Subscriber base

Initially, the NPS scheme was launched for central government employees in January 2004 and accordingly, all state governments rolled it for their employees. In 2009, the scheme was extended to all Indian citizens (resident/non-resident/overseas) voluntarily and for private employers for their employees.

View Full Image AUM for NPS, APY

Investing in NPS is necessary for government employees who joined service after 2004.

NPS is a low-cost investment scheme. It allows exposure to equity for up to 75% of the corpus and is rationally tax efficient.

The Atal Pension Yojana (APY) is a periodic contribution-based pension product and provides a definite pension of ₹1,000-5,000 to subscribers. The regulator has proposed to introduce Instant Bank Account Verification for orderly processing of subscribers' exit requests.

