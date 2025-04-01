News
Govt may raise equity allocation in NPS default scheme to 25%
Summary
- An increase in equity allocation from 15% to 25% is expected to provide long-term benefits to central government employees.
NEW DELHI : India's pension regulator is planning to raise the equity component from 15% to 25% in the default scheme for central government employees under the National Pension System (NPS), said two people close to the discussions.
