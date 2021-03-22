The PFRDA has given approval to pension fund managers (PFMs) to charge higher fees from 1st April 2021. The regulator had proposed the higher fee structure in a Request for Proposals (RFP) issued in 2020 and it was to take effect after a new round of licensing for PFMs. That round has now concluded, said a person with knowledge of the matter on condition of anonymity.

Alongside higher fees the pension sector is also set to get a boost with the hike of FDI in insurance from 49% to 74%. This is because FDI in pension is linked by the PFRDA Act to FDI in insurance. However under PFRDA rules both direct and indirect ownership has to be considered while calculating the FDI cap.

“With the hike in fees most PFMs will turn profitable. The old cap of 0.01% of Assets under Management (AUM) on fees forced PFMs to operate with extremely low costs. The new cap will allow most to turn profitable," said the aforementioned person. This could invite interest from foreign players with the new FDI cap in insurance which is linked to FDI in pension. According to the RFP issued on 23rd December, PFM fee caps will be set on a graded basis linked to the assets managed by the PFM with the cap reducing for higher levels of assets. The maximum cap has been set at 0.09% for AUM up to ₹10,000 crore. PFMs with AUM from ₹10,001 crore to ₹50,000 crore will be allowed to charge fees up to 0.06%. Those with AUM from ₹50,001 crore to ₹1,50,000 crore will be allowed to charge fees up to 0.05%. Finally PFMs with AUM above ₹150,000 crore will be allowed to charge a maximum fee of 0.03%. As of Jan 2021, the NPS had 98 lakh subscribers (excluding Atal Pension Yojana and NPS lite which operate under different rules). Its AUM calculated on similar lines was around ₹5.56 lakh crore. However the bulk of assets are managed by three public sector PFMs - SBI Pension Fund Pvt Ltd, UTI Retirement Solutions Ltd and LIC Pension Fund Ltd.

A senior official with knowledge of the development confirmed that 5 pension fund managers had received licenses in the fresh round of bidding - SBI Pension Fund Pvt Ltd, LIC Pension Fund Ltd, UTI Retirement Solutions Ltd, HDFC Pension Fund Company Ltd and ICICI Prudential Pension Fund Management Company Ltd along with approval for charging fees as per the new cap. In case of Kotak Mahindra Pension Fund Ltd, a change in sponsor has delayed approval for charging the higher fees while in case of Aditya Birla Sun Life Pension Management Ltd the approval for higher fees has been held up by the sponsor not meeting the condition of 50,000 crore Assets under Management for a period of one year. Three new players - Axis Asset Management Company, DSP Investment Managers and Tata Asset Management Company had applied for PFM licenses in the new round. However only Axis Asset Management Company has been successful, the aforementioned official confirmed.

