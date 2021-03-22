NPS Fees set to rise from 1 Apr; FDI in pension set to rise alongside insurance

“With the hike in fees most PFMs will turn profitable. The old cap of 0.01% of Assets under Management (AUM) on fees forced PFMs to operate with extremely low costs. The new cap will allow most to turn profitable," said the aforementioned person. This could invite interest from foreign players with the new FDI cap in insurance which is linked to FDI in pension. According to the RFP issued on 23rd December, PFM fee caps will be set on a graded basis linked to the assets managed by the PFM with the cap reducing for higher levels of assets. The maximum cap has been set at 0.09% for AUM up to ₹10,000 crore. PFMs with AUM from ₹10,001 crore to ₹50,000 crore will be allowed to charge fees up to 0.06%. Those with AUM from ₹50,001 crore to ₹1,50,000 crore will be allowed to charge fees up to 0.05%. Finally PFMs with AUM above ₹150,000 crore will be allowed to charge a maximum fee of 0.03%. As of Jan 2021, the NPS had 98 lakh subscribers (excluding Atal Pension Yojana and NPS lite which operate under different rules). Its AUM calculated on similar lines was around ₹5.56 lakh crore. However the bulk of assets are managed by three public sector PFMs - SBI Pension Fund Pvt Ltd, UTI Retirement Solutions Ltd and LIC Pension Fund Ltd.