Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) is providing account opening and address updating facility for National Pension Scheme (NPS) through Digi Locker. “As a tribute to 75 Years of India’s Independence Day Celebration and to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, PFRDA is pleased to provide following additional features through Digi Locker: i. Account opening using Driving License (DL) through Digi Locker ii. Updation of existing address using DL through Digi Locker," PFRDA said in a statement.

The facility can be availed by prospective subscribers opening their accounts with Protean CRA and existing subscribers of Protean CRA for updating their address.

Steps for opening the NPS account using Driving License issued in DigiLocker

1) Open the NPS registration page on Protean CRA website. (https://enps.nsdl.com)

2) Select the option of New Registration with Documents with DigiLocker and select Driving License (DL).

3) Applicant will be redirected to DigiLocker Website, where he can login with login credentials and provide consent for sharing of documents/information with CRA.

4) Allow NPS to access DigiLocker and issued documents.

5) The demographic Information and the photo as per Driving License will be auto populated in the account opening Page.

6) Provide PAN, personal details, Information related to Bank Account, Scheme & Nomination and other details to complete the application.

7) Payment can be made towards NPS Contribution.

8) NPS Account generated successfully.

Steps for updating the address in NPS account using Driving License issued in DigiLocker

1) Login to NPS account using credentials on Protean CRA website

2) Select the option Update Personal Details under the tab Demographic Changes

3) Select Update Address Details and further select through DigiLocker and select Driving License under documents.

4) Applicant will be redirected to DigiLocker Website, where he can login with login credentials and provide consent for sharing of documents/information with CRA.

5) Allow NPS to access DigiLocker and issued documents and submit.

6) Address as per Driving License will be updated in NPS account.

What is Digi Locker

Digi Locker embraces Digital India’s vision areas of providing the Citizens a shareable private digital space with a consent framework and making all documents/certificates digitally available and accessible at ease. The number of Registered Users of Digi Locker are nearly 13 crores.