NPS: How to update address using Driving License (DL) through Digilocker

Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) is providing account opening and address updating facility for National Pension Scheme (NPS) through Digi Locker. “As a tribute to 75 Years of India’s Independence Day Celebration and to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, PFRDA is pleased to provide following additional features through Digi Locker: i. Account opening using Driving License (DL) through Digi Locker ii. Updation of existing address using DL through Digi Locker," PFRDA said in a statement.

