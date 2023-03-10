NPS subscriber base rises 23% in a year, assets under management also jump1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 03:04 PM IST
The number of subscribers under the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) increased by 28 per cent to 4.53 crore
The number of subscribers to various schemes under the National Pension System (NPS) rose to 6.24 crore as on March 4, 2023 from 5.08 crore in March 2022 - a growth of 22.88 percent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), according to data from Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×