NEW DELHI : The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority is mulling to allow the NPS subscribers to change their investment pattern four times instead of two currently during a financial year following a demand to increase the limit, PFRDA chairman Supratim Bandyopadhyay said during a webinar on the NPS scheme.

"One can change the investment choice twice in a year. Now, in a very short period of time, we are going to increase it to four times because there are requests that you allow more number of times (to change the investment pattern)," the PFRDA chairman said.

Bandyopadhyay said the only cautionary note the pension fund regulator wants is that it is a long-term investment (product) to build a pension corpus, and it should not be treated akin to a mutual fund scheme, news agency PTI reported.

People sometimes mix it up with some mutual fund kind of thing that can give good returns. You have to give it some time and thereafter, only you can use it (changing option). Use it judiciously, we are going to increase it to four times in a year (financial year), Bandyopadhyay added.

Bandyopadhyay further said the PFRDA wants to offer a variable annuity product to the subscribers after retirement, aimed at shielding them against inflation.

"Once the annuity starts, that remains constant for your lifetime. Of course, there is one annuity (product) that gives a simple rise of 3% per year but obviously, that will not take care of the risk of inflation.

Bandyopadhyay said Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (Irdai) has constituted a working committee on annuity and a report has also been submitted by the committee after the PFRDA raised this issue with the insurance regulator as annuity is basically in their domain and also this kind of variable annuity can give some cushion against the rise of inflation

Bandyopadhyay further said the PFRDA in discussion with Irdai to ensure that these kinds of products are released as quickly as possible

The NPS subscribers are required to buy an annuity with 40% of the corpus at the time of retirement to get a steady stream of pension.

The PFRDA chairman said the total number of NPS subscribers, including Atal Pension Yojana, has crossed over 4.80 crore as of date, but only 13 lakh subscribers are from the corporate sector.

