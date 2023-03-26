The deadline for linking Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar is nearing. The Income Tax provisions have made it mandatory for every taxpayer to link PAN with Aadhaar and the latest due date is March 31, 2023. This is very important for subscribers of the National Pension System (NPS). As per the latest guidelines from provident funds and pension regulator, PFRDA, NPS subscribers must ensure that their PAN is linked with Aadhaar or they will face certain restrictions in their transactions from April 1st, 2023.

