NRAI asks to mall developers, landlords seeking rent concessions amid covid

NEW DELHI: The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) that represents the interest of over 5 lakh eateries across India on Wednesday appealed to landlords and individual mall developers to re-look at commercial arrangements and sought concessions on rents as the second wave cast uncertainty over the eating out business.

In a letter sent out by the association whose members include Jubilant FoodWorks, Chaayos, Azure hospitality, among others, the NRAI has sought a complete waiver of rentals and common area maintenance fee (paid to malls) for the period when eateries are shut for unrestricted dine-in business.

It has also sought switching to pure revenue share arrangement for the period when restaurants are operate under restrictions. Revenue share is a percentage of income generated by the business that is shared with the landlord. Restricted operations imply restaurants fulfilling delivery or running under limited hours or allowed only limited capacity utilisation.

In its open letter to landlords and mall developers, the NRAI has sought certain immediate measures to save the sector. The letter has been sent to 138 malls in over 50 cities including DLF, Nexus, etc.

Uncertainties around the virus and signs of low consumer sentiments are very visible and that doesn’t augur well for anyone, be it property owners or business operators, it said.

The association acknowledged the uncertainty over the duration of lockdowns given they are state-led and dependent on when states are able to control the spread of the virus.

“Unfortunately, the ongoing second wave has brought us to exactly where we were last year. To aggravate the problem, businesses have much depleted resources now, making the situation grimmer. We need your support once again to survive and we are sure that we will get your support as always. While we are not aware how long will this shutdown remain in place, but we are certain that the business will take several months to normalise post opening," it said in statement.

NRAI's appeal comes at a time when the resurgent covid wave has shuttered eateries for dine-in in most states and large cities. Restaurants had begun seeing meaningful recovery in March quarter as India's covid cases slowed down giving diners confidence to start eating out. However, the second contagious wave has forced restaurants to depend only on take-aways and home deliveries.

The association has asked for a no minimum guarantee rent for six months post opening and instead urged landlords to work on a revenue share model. “For stores with longer past occupancy record, this revenue share can alternatively be linked to their sale as a percentage to their past period sale. Common Area Maintenance during this period to be maintained at 50% of the agreed rate," it said.

For mall developers—it added that in the absence of any income, fixed outgoing (costs) for the duration of the lockdown needs to be waived off entirely. The whole model of engagement needs to move towards a totally variable model. Such revenue-share model will ensure that the fortunes of both parties, that is, the restaurants and the malls are firmly inter-linked, it said.

NRAI requested mall developers to initiate discussions on the subject with long-term perspective in mind.

Anurag Katriar, president of NRAI said that landlords were generous and offered significant concessions to the industry during the 2020 lockdown. “However, there is a bigger challenge with this second wave. While both waves of pandemic dealt a crippling blow to us, there is a big difference this time. While resource crunch was at the core of our problems during phase one and forced significant mortalities, this second wave may actually hurt us more in the long term due to low and subdued consumer sentiments. It is a much deeper problem," he said.

