NRI couple apologises for kissing at Garba event, leaves India after video goes viral

What was supposed to be a full-blown garba night for an NRI couple visiting Vadodara, Gujarat, to enjoy Navratri festivities, turned controversial after a video of them kissing at the event went viral. The video, filmed at the United Way Garba—one of the most popular events held in the Kalali area—showed the couple locking lips on the garba ground.

The man, Pratik Patel, and his wife have been residing in Australia for the past 16 years. They were in India to meet Pratik's parents and enjoy the festivities, according to a report in Desh Gujarat.

Public outrage and legal complaint The video drew widespread criticism, with the Sanatan Sant Samiti demanding action against the organisers. Advocate Bhavin Vyas approached Atladara Police Station and urged authorities to file a complaint against the couple for hurting religious sentiments, according to Bhaskar English.

The couple submitted a written apology following the backlash. Police confirmed that the duo has been married for 16 years and have two children. Pratik Patel hails from Manjalpur, and his wife is from Anand.

“They submitted in writing that the place where they kissed was a sacred site during Navratri. They have apologised, stating that they should not have done that. They are locals but have been living in Australia. They have been married for 16 years and have children,” a police inspector said, as reported by the Deccan Herald.