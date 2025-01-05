A UK-based Indian man allegedly divorced his wife via triple talaq during a video call, leading her to file a complaint with Mumbai Police over harassment and dowry demands. Police have initiated an investigation under relevant laws

Online Triple Talaq: A UK-based Indian allegedly cut ties with his wife after giving her divorce via triple talaq on a video call. The victim has filed a complaint with Mumbai Police over harassment and dowry demands. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per an Asian News International report, police have filed a case against the man under the Muslim Women (Protection of Marriage Rights) Bill and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The victim claimed that her husband sent her back to India after confiscating her jewellery and cutting off communication. Later, he divorced her through triple talaq during a video call, reported ANI, citing the complaint registered at Mumbai's NRI Sagar Police. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Victim married in 2022, was abused, harassed by in-laws and husband The victim was married to the accused, Aaqib Bhatiwala, in 2022, as per Muslim customs. Things appeared normal in the beginning. However, the situation changed after she moved into her in-laws' residence in Wadala. The harassment by in-laws worsened when all of them moved to the United Kingdom at her husband's place, the victim told ANI.

The victim claimed that following a domestic dispute, her husband confiscated her jewellery and sent her back to India, cutting off communication. Subsequently, she received a divorce through triple talaq during a video call. Even after returning to the UK, the victim claims she was denied entry to her husband's home.

Mumbai police initiate probe Mumbai police have initiated an investigation into the matter. Triple Talaq is the process of divorce under Islamic law where a husband could divorce his wife by pronouncing 'Talaq' three times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}