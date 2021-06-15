NRIs are passé, meet the new NRUs

Working closely with the consultancy firm Zinnov, Mint scanned the global landscape of unicorn startups to identify NRUs. Of the total 496 global unicorns, at least 53 of them with headquarters outside India have a significant presence within the country through global innovation centres (GICs). Of these, as many as 23 have one or more founders with Indian roots. “At least 14 of these 23 unicorns set up their India centre alongside their US headquarters. They had a presence here (India) very early in their growth curve. Those are the ones that make it to the list," says Atit Danak, principal and head, Zinnov CoNXT.