NEW DELHI : Nearly 30% of total investors interested in fractional ownership of commercial real estate are NRIs as they seek to create an alternative income source for their family in India, according to a survey.

Mumbai-based MYRE Capital, which facilitates investors in fractional ownership of the commercial real estate, conducted a survey collecting responses from over 1,500 high-ticket registered users and investors.

According to the findings of the survey, chartered accountants and finance executives have shown maximum interest (30% of total respondents) in investments towards fractional ownership of the commercial real estate, followed by lawyers (21%), doctors (15%), and Tech-IT executives (13%).

"These investors prefer fixed income options that are collateralised with a hard asset and have started appreciating the favourable risk-return profile of fractional CRE and the end-to-end management provided by fractional ownership platforms," MYRE Capital said in a statement.

The survey found out that 72% of investors are from India while 28% are NRIs from countries like the US, the UAE, the UK, Denmark, Nigeria, and Australia.

MYRE Capital's Founder and CEO Aryaman Vir said, "Fractional investment has long existed in India but in an unorganised manner. Even now, investors limit themselves to residential real estate as their only choice of investment and we want them to be aware of CRE as an effective avenue."

MYRE Capital, a venture by Morphogenesis, is a tech-enabled fractional ownership platform that provides easy access, transparency, and liquidity to a curated selection of rent-yielding commercial real estate assets.

