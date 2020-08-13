Home >News >India >Nritya Gopal Das, president of Ram Mandir Trust tests positive for covid-19
1 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2020, 12:38 PM IST Staff Writer

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das attended the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony of the Ram temple at Ayodhya which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das tests positive for novel coronavirus.

The Uttar Pradesh CMO has issued a statement in which it said, " CM Yogi Adityanath has taken details of the health status on Mahant Nritya Gopal Das who has tested COVID19 positive.

He has spoken to DM Mathura and to Dr Trehan of Medanta and requested for immediate medical attention for him at the hospital."

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das attended the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony of the Ram temple at Ayodhya which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was also present at the dias to attend the function which was also attended by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat along with the PM Modi, consecrating the very first bricks that will go into building the Ram temple.


