Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Nritya Gopal Das, president of Ram Mandir Trust tests positive for covid-19
Nritya Gopal Das

Nritya Gopal Das, president of Ram Mandir Trust tests positive for covid-19

1 min read . 12:38 PM IST Staff Writer

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das attended the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony of the Ram temple at Ayodhya which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das tests positive for novel coronavirus.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das tests positive for novel coronavirus.

The Uttar Pradesh CMO has issued a statement in which it said, " CM Yogi Adityanath has taken details of the health status on Mahant Nritya Gopal Das who has tested COVID19 positive.

The Uttar Pradesh CMO has issued a statement in which it said, " CM Yogi Adityanath has taken details of the health status on Mahant Nritya Gopal Das who has tested COVID19 positive.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

He has spoken to DM Mathura and to Dr Trehan of Medanta and requested for immediate medical attention for him at the hospital."

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das attended the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony of the Ram temple at Ayodhya which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was also present at the dias to attend the function which was also attended by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat along with the PM Modi, consecrating the very first bricks that will go into building the Ram temple.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated