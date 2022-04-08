NRSC inks technical collaboration pact with UIDAI to develop Bhuvan-Aadhar portal1 min read . 08 Apr 2022
Bhuvan-Aadhar portal will be providing a facility to search the relevant Aadhaar centres by location based on residents' requirements.
The Unique Identification Authority Of India (UIDAI) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), New Delhi, and the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC), ISRO, Hyderabad, for technical collaboration. Under the new agreement, NRSC is set to develop the Bhuvan-Aadhar portal providing information and locations of the aadhaar centres across India.
Bhuvan-Aadhar portal will be providing a facility to search the relevant Aadhaar centres by location based on residents' requirements.
As per MeitY, NRSC will also provide a web-based portal to collect and store data about existing and new enrolment centres to improve citizen-centric services by carrying out regular statutory inspections. Collected data will be moderated for quality through approved authorities at the regional level to ensure the precise information for residents about the centres along with an online visualization facility.
The portal will facilitate complete geographic information storage, retrieval, analysis, and reporting for Aadhaar centres, with a high-resolution backdrop of natural color satellite images.
UIDAI and NRSC are closely working out the modalities of design, integration, and rollout on priority.
The MoU was signed by Shailendra Singh, IFS, Deputy Director-General, UIDAI, and Dr. Prakash Chauhan, Director, NRSC in the presence of the CEO, UIDAI, and other senior officers of UIDAI and NRSC.
