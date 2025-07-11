NSA Ajit Doval dares on Operation Sindoor: ‘Show one photo of damage in India'

Months after Indian security forces struck terror bases in Pakistan, India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Friday said that India targeted nine terror targets in the neighbouring country with precision under Operation Sindoor.

Doval, while speaking at the 62nd convocation of IIT Madras, added that the entire Operation Sindoor took only 23 minutes. He called for the development of indigenous technology.

“We have to develop our indigenous technology. Mention of Sindoor was made here. We are really proud of how much of indigenous content was there...We decided to have 9 terrorist targets in the criss-cross of Pakistan, it was not in the border areas. We missed none. We hit nowhere else except that,” Doval was quoted as saying by ANI.

“It was precise to the point where we knew who was where. Entire operation took 23 minutes...” he added.

Criticised foreign media: The NSA hit out at foreign media for their reportage on Operation Sindoor, and challenged them to show any visuals of any destruction in India.

“Foreign press said that Pakistan did that and this...You tell me one photograph, one image, which shows any damage to any Indian (structure), even a glass pane having been broken…” Doval said, according to ANI.

"They wrote these things and put out things...The images only showed 13 air bases in Pakistan before and after 10th May, whether it was in Sargodha, Rahim Yar Khan, Chaklala...I am only telling you what the foreign media put out on the basis of images...We are capable of doing that (damage to Pakistani air bases..." the NSA added.

India's Operation Sindoor: The Indian Armed Forces on 7 May launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours and hit nine terror camps inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), killing more than 100 terrorists.

India's armed forces attack was a direct military response to the 22 April 'Pahalgam Terror Attack', where 26 people were killed. Following India attack, Pakistan also launched drones, but failed to hit India. On 10 May, an understanding on stopping all military action was reached.