NSA Ajit Doval, late CDS Gen Rawat to be awarded with Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman

Another recipient of the award, NSA Ajit Dowal is a retired civil servant from IPS cadre. He was born on 20 January 1945. He is the fifth NSA of India in 2014. He has a history of handling the security issues of India at the top level. He has served as the Director of the Intelligence Bureau in 2004–05. Before that, he spent a decade as the head of IB's operation wing.