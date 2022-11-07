NSA Ajit Doval, late CDS Gen Rawat to be awarded with Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman

Utarakhand government has announced to felicitate NSA Ajit Doval, Prasoon Joshi, Late CDS General Bipin Rawat and two more with Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman on 9 November
To honour people with distinguished achievements, Uttrakhand government announced to felicitate NSA Ajit Doval, lyricist Prasoon Joshi, and three more with this year's Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman.
The awardees will be felicitated with the Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman on 9 November. Apart from Ajit Doval, former Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, the late poet and author Girish Chandra Tiwari and late journalist Viren Dangwal will be awarded posthumously with the award, reported PTI.
Uttarakhand government awards people with Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman every year to cherish their achievements in their respective fields. Notably, Prasoon Joshi is the chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification.
Prasoon Joshi is popular for writing in movies like Fanna, Bhag Milkha Bhag, Rang De Basanti, Tare Zameen Par, Black, Delhi-6, etc. He has also written for several nationwide campaigns like Dettol Swach Abhiyan, Tata Jagriti Anthem, Poshan Anthem, etc. He has worked as a playwright, songwriter, dialogue writer, etc.
Another recipient of the award, NSA Ajit Dowal is a retired civil servant from IPS cadre. He was born on 20 January 1945. He is the fifth NSA of India in 2014. He has a history of handling the security issues of India at the top level. He has served as the Director of the Intelligence Bureau in 2004–05. Before that, he spent a decade as the head of IB's operation wing.
It is worth noting that Former CDS, General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 12 more people died in a fatal air crash that took place in December.
Late Viren Dangwal was an established poet and a journalist who will be awarded with the award posthumously. Late Girish Chandra Tiwari wrote several Hindi poems, which are applauded by litterateurs.
The award began in 2021, is one of the two highest state-level civilian awards. Another one is Uttarakhand Ratna.