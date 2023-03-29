NSA Ajit Doval raises concerns over SCO region affected by global security challenges2 min read . 04:58 PM IST
China and Pakistan are probably virtual attendees at the SCO-NSA summit.
The National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday stated that the recent development in the world security environment has created a number of difficulties that also affect the SCO region, as reported by ANI.
Doval was speaking during his opening remarks at the 18th meeting of the Secretaries of Security Councils of SCO member states.
"The global security landscape is faced with several challenges due to development in recent years. The SCO region is also affected by the impact of these challenges. The charter calls upon the member states to have mutual respect for sovereignty, and territorial integrity of states."
"We stand ready to cooperate on investing in and building connectivity in the region. Expanding connectivity is also important to ensure that such initiatives are constituted," Doval said.
Doval said that the Charter calls upon member states to build mutual respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity of states, non-use of the force of its use in international relations, and seeking no unilateral military superiority in areas.
Ajit Doval emphasized that terrorism is a major threat to the SCO region and should be taken seriously in all its forms and manifestations.
Furthermore, Doval emphasised that India's foreign policy is founded on these very same ideals and "reflects our commitment in every possible form." At the meeting, he brought up the Chabahar port issue as well.
"India is committed to fulfilling its obligations in the under the International North-South Transport Corridor and the inclusion of the Port within the framework of INSTC," Doval stated.
India became a member of SCO in June'17, but our relations with SCO countries go back several centuries, he added.
He said, "Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and its financing are amongst the most serious threats to international peace and security. Any act of terrorism, regardless of its motivation, is unjustifiable."
India took over the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Chairship in 2022 for the following year.
China and Pakistan are probably virtual attendees at the SCO-NSA summit.
Pakistan also attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tourism Administrations Heads Meeting held in Kashi earlier this month.
(With inputs from ANI)
