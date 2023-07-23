NSA Ajit Doval to meet Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi on the sidelines of BRICS NSA summit2 min read 23 Jul 2023, 01:09 PM IST
Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will meet Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi on July 24 during the BRICS NSA meeting in Johannesburg. Discussions will focus on global issues such as the Ukraine war, Indo-Pacific, religious radicalization, and terrorism.
