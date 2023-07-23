While China has been disengagement of troops in Galwan, Gogra-Hot Springs and Pangong Tso lake spurs areas, Chinese troops are yet to disengage from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in East Ladakh. PLA has also increased its deployment in the Daulet Beg Oldi sector and is not allowing the Indian Army to patrol the Depsang Bulge areas and Chading Ninglung Nullah junction in Demchok.