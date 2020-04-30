NSA asks Niti Aayog for list of goods, services for post-covid foreign markets

NEW DELHI: The National Security Advisor (NSA) has asked Niti Aayog to prepare a list of goods and services which are likely to be in demand in the international markets once the covid-19 pandemic withers, an official at the government think tank told Mint.

“NSA has requested Niti Aayog for a quick study of the list of goods and services that are likely to be in demand in the international market post-covid phase, for which the country should gear up. Due to slowdown, perhaps, low value items/services of immediate use would be the first to witness demand outside. But we are not focusing on just value items. We are doing the number crunching and will send the list soon," an official familiar with the development told Mint.

The official said medical supplies, drugs and textiles are the hanging fruits which the government could focus on initially.

“The supply chains are disrupted. We any can’t be very ambitious in the beginning. So, we could start with a few items that will have a ready demand and then go to more value-added and costlier items later," the official said.

The involvement of the NSA in an economic/commercial issue may surprise some but the country’s top security establishment has been playing an important role in the Narendra Modi government, given that it looks at trade as a strategic policy tool.

Many believe that India might have a critical role to play at the global forum in the post-covid world if it plays its cards well. The US will hold presidential elections in November even as the Trump administration withdraws it from various global fora -- stopping funding to WHO being the latest incident. China faces a backlash from the world community for being opaque on coronavirus since it first broke in Wuhan in December and letting the infection become a pandemic. The twin events provide India a unique opportunity at the global table and the NSA’s initiative is a step in that direction.

The Modi government’s move early April to lift restrictions on exports of 16 drugs including antipyretic, paracetamol, and hydroxychloroquine, a drug thought to be effective in treating coronavirus though it’s not clinically proven, was an example of India being ready to take the lead in world affairs. US President Donald Trump had even lauded Modi’s gesture in lifting the curbs on exports and so did many other world leaders.

The world is currently in the throes of the pandemic with various countries at different phases of the infection. India has done well so far, baffling experts over how a country of 1.3 billion people has suffered just over 1,000 deaths while the US, with much superior health infrastructure and population one fourth of India’s, has recorded over 61,000 deaths.

According to a tweet by Shamika Ravi, former member of PM’s economic advisory council and now professor at Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, the number of confirmed cases in India is now doubling every 15 days. This is five times the duration it was taking for cases to double a month ago.

