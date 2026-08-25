NSA Doval meets Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing ahead of scheduled meeting with Wang Yi: What we know

The Indian Embassy in China on Tuesday (IST) said that National Security Adviser (NSA) and Special Representative for the India-China Boundary Question Ajit Doval met Chinese Vice President Han Zheng ahead of the 25th round of Special Representatives' talks.

NSA Doval calls on Chinese Vice President In a social media post, the Indian Embassy wrote that during the meeting, Doval and Han discussed ways to maintain peace and tranquillity along the border and strengthen bilateral relations in economic, political and multilateral areas. Their discussions were based on the consensus reached between the leaders of India and China.

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Doval arrived in Beijing on Monday for a two-day visit to participate in the Special Representatives' talks on the India-China boundary issue with his Chinese counterpart, Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

NSA Doval to hold SR meeting with Wang Yi Later today, Doval is scheduled to hold an SR meeting with Wang, shortly after the two met in India in June on the sidelines of the BRICS National Security Advisers' meeting in New Delhi, news agency ANI reported.

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The talks, described by India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) as “constructive and forward-looking,” represent another step towards recalibrating relations between the two Asian powers.

Randhir Jaiswal, MEA spokesperson, had said at the time, "The two sides reviewed recent developments in bilateral relations and noted progress towards gradual normalisation. NSA underlined that stable, predictable and constructive bilateral relations contribute to building trust and better understanding between the two sides. The discussions were constructive and forward-looking."

Both Doval and Wang serve as the designated Special Representatives (SRs) for the boundary talks mechanism, established in 2003 to address the India-China border dispute along the 3,488-km-long boundary.

Announcing the SR talks between Doval and Wang, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a news briefing in the capital that the two would have an in-depth discussion on the boundary question, along with other bilateral, regional and international issues.

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Lin further said the talks between the Special Representatives serve as the "main channel" for India-China negotiations on the boundary issue and an important platform for communication between the two sides on matters of mutual interest.

The talks between Doval and Wang are significant as they are being held ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's highly anticipated visit to New Delhi to attend the upcoming BRICS summit on September 12-13. The visit would mark his first trip to New Delhi in seven years, PTI reported.

The talks are taking place amid continuing disagreements between India and China over the border and Arunachal Pradesh, which remain key issues in their bilateral relations.

India-China ties Relations between the two neighbouring countries came under strain following the 2020 Galwan Valley clash and the prolonged military standoff in eastern Ladakh. Since then, however, both sides have taken steps to stabilise their ties.

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As part of efforts to ease tensions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have met on the sidelines of key international summits, including the SCO Summit in Tianjin in 2025. At the summit, the two leaders welcomed the positive momentum and steady progress in bilateral relations.

Earlier, in October 2024, Modi and Xi met in Kazan, where they reaffirmed that India and China were development partners rather than rivals and that their differences should not escalate into disputes.

(with agency inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.