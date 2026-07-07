NSCN denies ambush that killed two Assam Rifles personnel in Manipur, says it is ‘committed to ceasefire agreement'

The National Socialist Council of Nagaland - Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) on Monday denied any involvement in an ambush by suspected militants that killed two Assam Rifles personnel and left several others injured in Manipur's Ukhrul district.

In a statement, the NSCN (IM) said that the reported attack, allegedly carried out by the breakaway “Eastern Flank” faction, was not linked to the organisation.

The group further asserted that there is no “Eastern Flank” within the Naga Army of the NSCN/GPRN.

“The NSCN/GPRN categorically states that it was neither involved in nor had any knowledge of the said incident,” the statement, carried by local media outlets, said.

Committed to ceasefire: NSCN The Naga separatists also reasserted their commitment to the ongoing peace process and the ceasefire agreement with the Government of India.

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“The pursuit of an honorable and peaceful political solution remains the unwavering commitment of the NSCN/GPRN,” it said.

Naga Peace Accord The NSCN and the Government of India signed the Naga Peace Accord in August 2015 to end the decades-long insurgency in Northeast India led by the separatist group, which fought a decades-long insurgency in the region seeking the establishment of a unified Nagalim (Greater Nagaland), Naga sovereignty, a Naga national flag, and a Naga constitution.

“At this crucial juncture, all stakeholders must exercise restraint and responsibility to ensure that the hard-earned progress made towards a peaceful resolution is not jeopardised by acts capable of creating mistrust and instability,” the NSCN statement added.

Militants attack Assam Rifles convoy Earlier, two Assam Rifles personnel were killed after militants attacked a convoy of the paramilitary force in the Nungshang Khong area of Manipur's Ukhrul district.

"The two deceased include a warrant officer and a driver. They died on the spot. The incident occurred in Nungshang Khong area, located some 17 km from the district headquarters, under the Ukhrul Police Station limits, when the convoy was returning to the 40th Assam Rifles battalion headquarters at Sangshak," a senior officer told PTI.

Following the attack, additional security personnel have been deployed in the area, and an exchange of fire broke out between the central forces and armed militants in a nearby locality, he said.

The incident spot has been cordoned off, and a forensic team has been sent from Imphal to conduct an inspection there, the officer said.

In a statement, Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh strongly condemned the killing and conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

He asserted that the government would not tolerate such brutal violence and would not remain a mute spectator to these atrocities.

"Culprits responsible for the murder will be arrested and punished as per the law of the land," he added.

State Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam also condemned the attack on the security forces and asserted that such an incident disrupts peace and harmony in the strife-torn Manipur.

In a post on X, the minister said, "I am deeply saddened by the unfortunate ambush on the convoy of the 40 Assam Rifles at Nungshang Kong in Ukhrul."