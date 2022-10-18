NSDC, Drone Destination collaborates to start ten drone hubs in India

“Drone training provides the highest return on investment for any certification programme available in the country. Our partnership with NSDC will be doubly beneficial for the youth as there will soon be more drone hubs across the country and further, aspiring pilots can get loans for skill development in this new sunrise sector. Availability of loans will make the drone revolution a truly inclusive one by widening the base of aspirants who want to be a part of this change-making technology," Chirag Sharma, CEO, Drone Destination, said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}