Home >News >India >NSE apologises for 'human error' as its Twitter handle posts Mouni Roy's photos
NSE apologises for 'human error' as its Twitter handle posts Mouni Roy's photos

1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2021, 06:22 PM IST Written By Staff Writer

  • 'Our sincere apologies to our followers for the inconvenience caused,' said NSE on Twitter
  • The post consisted of two pictures of Mouni Roy in a black top and metallic skirt

Country's largest financial market National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Saturday apologies for "human error" after its Twitter handle accidentally posted actor Mouni Roy's photos on the micro-blogging site.

"Today there was an unwanted post on NSE handle at 12:25 p.m. It was a human error made by the agency handling NSE account and there was no hacking. Our sincere apologies to our followers for the inconvenience caused," India's leading stock exchange market said via a tweet.

Earlier, NSE's official Twitter handle had shared pictures of Roy mistakenly. The post consisted of two pictures of the actor in a black top and metallic skirt and was captioned, "Soaring Saturday temperature high... @RoyMouni looks breathtaking' with hashtags like: #sexydiva #beautifuldiva #hotgirl #urbanasian etc.

Actor Mouni Roy's photos
View Full Image
Actor Mouni Roy's photos


The NSE account later deleted the post and an apology was issued in this regard.

However, minutes after posting the tweet, the content went viral and garnered numerous reactions and memes for the gaffe.


In the apology post, NSE clearly said in its apology that the account was not hacked and termed the incident as a human error.


