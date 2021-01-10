NSE apologises for 'human error' as its Twitter handle posts Mouni Roy's photos

Country's largest financial market National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Saturday apologies for "human error" after its Twitter handle accidentally posted actor Mouni Roy's photos on the micro-blogging site.

"Today there was an unwanted post on NSE handle at 12:25 p.m. It was a human error made by the agency handling NSE account and there was no hacking. Our sincere apologies to our followers for the inconvenience caused," India's leading stock exchange market said via a tweet.

Earlier, NSE's official Twitter handle had shared pictures of Roy mistakenly. The post consisted of two pictures of the actor in a black top and metallic skirt and was captioned, "Soaring Saturday temperature high... @RoyMouni looks breathtaking' with hashtags like: #sexydiva #beautifuldiva #hotgirl #urbanasian etc.

Actor Mouni Roy's photos





The NSE account later deleted the post and an apology was issued in this regard.

However, minutes after posting the tweet, the content went viral and garnered numerous reactions and memes for the gaffe.

Actually Sebi is quite right to think that India’s biggest exchange has gotten ... well, a bit too lazy. pic.twitter.com/udo1aIVzLU — Andy Mukherjee (@andymukherjee70) January 9, 2021

When notice period employees don't get enough compensation.#nseindia pic.twitter.com/S1DdEZcams — Piyush Jha (@AsliGyaan) January 9, 2021





In the apology post, NSE clearly said in its apology that the account was not hacked and termed the incident as a human error.





