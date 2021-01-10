Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >NSE apologises for 'human error' as its Twitter handle posts Mouni Roy's photos
Sebi, in April 2019, had barred NSE from accessing the capital markets for a period of six months

NSE apologises for 'human error' as its Twitter handle posts Mouni Roy's photos

1 min read . 06:22 PM IST Written By Staff Writer

  • 'Our sincere apologies to our followers for the inconvenience caused,' said NSE on Twitter
  • The post consisted of two pictures of Mouni Roy in a black top and metallic skirt

Country's largest financial market National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Saturday apologies for "human error" after its Twitter handle accidentally posted actor Mouni Roy's photos on the micro-blogging site.

Country's largest financial market National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Saturday apologies for "human error" after its Twitter handle accidentally posted actor Mouni Roy's photos on the micro-blogging site.

"Today there was an unwanted post on NSE handle at 12:25 p.m. It was a human error made by the agency handling NSE account and there was no hacking. Our sincere apologies to our followers for the inconvenience caused," India's leading stock exchange market said via a tweet.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

China, Vietnam showed how to deal with Covid even in absence of vaccine: IMF

1 min read . 07:11 PM IST

Indian economy heading towards V-shaped recovery in 2021: Assocham

1 min read . 07:00 PM IST

Indian Railways' Aman Lodge – Matheran services giving a boost to tourism in Maharashtra

1 min read . 07:00 PM IST

Probe will determine if there was negligence in Bhandara fire incident: Uddhav

1 min read . 06:52 PM IST

"Today there was an unwanted post on NSE handle at 12:25 p.m. It was a human error made by the agency handling NSE account and there was no hacking. Our sincere apologies to our followers for the inconvenience caused," India's leading stock exchange market said via a tweet.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

China, Vietnam showed how to deal with Covid even in absence of vaccine: IMF

1 min read . 07:11 PM IST

Indian economy heading towards V-shaped recovery in 2021: Assocham

1 min read . 07:00 PM IST

Indian Railways' Aman Lodge – Matheran services giving a boost to tourism in Maharashtra

1 min read . 07:00 PM IST

Probe will determine if there was negligence in Bhandara fire incident: Uddhav

1 min read . 06:52 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Earlier, NSE's official Twitter handle had shared pictures of Roy mistakenly. The post consisted of two pictures of the actor in a black top and metallic skirt and was captioned, "Soaring Saturday temperature high... @RoyMouni looks breathtaking' with hashtags like: #sexydiva #beautifuldiva #hotgirl #urbanasian etc.

View Full Image
Actor Mouni Roy's photos
Click on the image to enlarge

The NSE account later deleted the post and an apology was issued in this regard.

However, minutes after posting the tweet, the content went viral and garnered numerous reactions and memes for the gaffe.

In the apology post, NSE clearly said in its apology that the account was not hacked and termed the incident as a human error.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.