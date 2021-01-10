NSE apologises for 'human error' as its Twitter handle posts Mouni Roy's photos

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
'Our sincere apologies to our followers for the inconvenience caused,' said NSE on Twitter
The post consisted of two pictures of Mouni Roy in a black top and metallic skirt
Country's largest financial market National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Saturday apologies for "human error" after its Twitter handle accidentally posted actor Mouni Roy's photos on the micro-blogging site.
"Today there was an unwanted post on NSE handle at 12:25 p.m. It was a human error made by the agency handling NSE account and there was no hacking. Our sincere apologies to our followers for the inconvenience caused," India's leading stock exchange market said via a tweet.
Earlier, NSE's official Twitter handle had shared pictures of Roy mistakenly. The post consisted of two pictures of the actor in a black top and metallic skirt and was captioned, "Soaring Saturday temperature high... @RoyMouni looks breathtaking' with hashtags like: #sexydiva #beautifuldiva #hotgirl #urbanasian etc.
The NSE account later deleted the post and an apology was issued in this regard.
However, minutes after posting the tweet, the content went viral and garnered numerous reactions and memes for the gaffe.
In the apology post, NSE clearly said in its apology that the account was not hacked and termed the incident as a human error.