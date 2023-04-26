NSE arm revises rules on index exclusion

NSE Indices issued a circular revising the existing methodology that excludes a demerged company from an index on the date of the shareholders’ meeting to approve the scheme of arrangement for demerger of a company
Mumbai: A constituent of Nifty indices will hereon not be excluded from any index in the event of a demerger. NSE Indices, an NSE subsidiary, issued a circular revising the existing methodology that excludes a demerged company from an index on the date of the shareholders’ meeting to approve the scheme of arrangement for demerger of a company.
The much-anticipated circular was released on Wednesday, ahead of the 2 May meeting of RIL shareholders to approve the proposed demerger of its financial services subsidiary Reliance Strategic Ventures in a value unlocking exercise. The circular was issued consequent to NSE floating a consultative paper in October last year on the revision. It had sought views of market stakeholders, among others, for the same.
The spun-off business will be excluded from the index on the third day of its listing. The whole process of the demerger from the time of the shareholders approval until after the NCLT nod for such restructuring takes 6-8 months.
Under the extant methodology, the demerged company is completely removed from the index on the date of shareholder approval. This would have led to substantial outflows from RIL, feared analysts, by passive funds which track indices like the Nifty 50. Under the current rules, it is substituted by another eligible stock on an index with fixed constituents, like Nifty 50. On indices with variable number of constituents, like Bank Nifty, there is no replacement.
“This change is timely and has come ahead of the shareholder approval for RIL and Jio Financial Services’ demerger which is scheduled on May 02," said Abhilash Pagaria , head of alternative and quantitive research, Nuvama Wealth, which had participated in the consultation.
“The demerged company shall be retained in the index," read the NSE circular. “Additionally, the spun off business/ entity shall be included in the index at constant price (which is difference between the demerged company’s closing price on T-1 day wherein T is Ex. Demerger date and price derived during Special Pre-Open session (SPOS) on the Ex. Demerger date.)
The spun off business/ entity which is the newly listed entity shall be removed from the index after end of day (EOD) on third day of its listing.
Pagaria expects that once Jio Financial gets demerged and removed from the index, RIL’s weight could reduce by roughly 60-70 bps assuming its current weight of 10.35%.
“The decision to retain the demerged company in the Index is correct as what matters is the NCLT approval which is decisive, so making the shareholder approval the the trigger for exclusion might not have been the best practice," said Manoj Kumar, Partner & Head-M&A and Transactions, Corporate Professionals. “With regard to the spun-off business the move to exclude it from the indices after a price discovery process is logical and over time the stock may be included in the indices as per its performance in the market."
Last year , state-owned miner was excluded from the Nifty CPSE index after the demerger of subsidiary NMDC Steel.
