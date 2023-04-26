NSE arm revises rules on index exclusion

“The decision to retain the demerged company in the Index is correct as what matters is the NCLT approval which is decisive, so making the shareholder approval the the trigger for exclusion might not have been the best practice," said Manoj Kumar, Partner & Head-M&A and Transactions, Corporate Professionals. “With regard to the spun-off business the move to exclude it from the indices after a price discovery process is logical and over time the stock may be included in the indices as per its performance in the market."