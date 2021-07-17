NSE, BSE seek clarity on LIC Housing Finance's preferential allotment to LIC

"The company had received an email dated 12 July, 2021 from, BSE Ltd and, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd seeking clarifications on compliance with the Provisions of Articles of Association (AOA) of the Company regarding process arrived for the valuation at which the said equity Shares are offered to LIC. The Company had provided the clarification that there is no violation of the provisions of AOA as the price has been duly determined in accordance with the relevant provisions of the AOA as well as the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018," LIC Housing Finance said in an exchange filing.

