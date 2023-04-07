NSE, BSE to move Adani Green Energy to first stage of surveillance framework1 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 05:54 AM IST
- On March 28, both the exchanges had put Adani Green Energy under the second stage of the long term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have announced that Adani Green Energy will be moved to the first stage of the long-term additional surveillance measure framework from April 10, as reported by PTI.
