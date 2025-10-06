NSE CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan buys ₹10 crore apartment in Mumbai's Lodha World Towers — Details

National Stock Exchange Managing Director and CEO, Ashishkumar Manilal Chauhan, has purchased a high-end apartment in Mumbai's upscale Worli area for nearly ₹10 crore.

Chauhan bought the 1,900 sq ft unit on the 11th floor of the World Towers complex on Senapati Bapat Marg, Upper Worli, which is a part of the Lodha World Towers development, Hindustan Times reported.

Unit details and salary of the NSE chief The property comes with three car parking spaces and has a registered value of ₹9.93 crore, the property documents showed.

The purchase was made from Lodha Developers Limited (formerly known as Macrotech Developers Limited) and was officially registered on October 4, 2025, according to the HT news report.

The NSE chief executive Ashishkumar Chauhan has a gross annual remuneration of is ₹12.09 crore and a net income is ₹6.78 crore, as given in the NSE's annual report for 2024-2025.

SEBI leases luxury flat for its Chairman In related real estate demand among financial regulators, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had last month leased a 5 BHK luxury apartment for its chairman, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, in Mumbai's upscale Prabhadevi area.

The lease agreement spans three years, with a total rent during this period amounting to ₹2.65 crore, according to property registration documents.

The registration documents showed that the apartment is located in the project Rustomjee Crown Tower and has four parking spaces, situated approximately 30 minutes away from the SEBI office.

The monthly rent of this apartment starts at ₹7 lakh for the first 12 months, then increases to ₹7.35 lakh for the second year and ₹7.71 lakh for the third year.

