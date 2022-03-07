NSE co-location case: CBI has brought Chitra Ramkrishna , former managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to the courtroom at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court. She was arrested on Sunday in connection with the NSE co-location case.

The CBI has sought a 14-day remand of Ramkrishna so she could be confronted with other NSE and SEBI officials in the case, the premier investigating agency told the court.

Chitra's arrest comes after her anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the CBI special court on Saturday. As per CBI's reply in court, the former NSE chief was “evasive" in her replies during her interrogation in February.

The CBI special court had dismissed her anticipatory bail, saying the case could involve a huge loss of public money and the case needs to be viewed seriously.

A graduate of RA Podar College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai, Chitra is a chartered accountant by qualification. She joined as NSE MD and CEO in April 2013 and resigned in November 2016.

CBI’s FIR registered in 2018 in the co-location case had not named Ramkrishna, but the Sebi order led to CBI widening the scope of the original case.

More details are being added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.