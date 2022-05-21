NSE co-location case: CBI conducts searches on brokers

CBI’s official aware of the matter said that the agency is investigating the role of brokers who misused NSE’s architecture, and senior academician Ajay Narottam Shah who took sensitive data from the NSE for research but allegedly used it to develop an algorithm called “Chanakya", who decided on the technology of NSE (during the relevant time). It is also probing the role of NSE and its former CEO Ramkrishna in the illegal appointment of COO Subramanian, giving him undue benefits and also sharing of sensitive information with a third party and finally the role of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and NSE officials in this matter.