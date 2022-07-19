NSE co-location case: ED grills ex-Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey for 3 hrs2 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2022, 05:30 AM IST
The ex-commissioner has been summoned to appear for questioning at the ED office Tuesday i.e. July 19 as well.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 18 July questioned the former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey for 3 hours in the National Stock Exchange (NSE)-co-location case.