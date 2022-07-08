Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  NSE co-location case: Former chiefs, ex-Mumbai police commissioner booked

NSE co-location case: Former chiefs, ex-Mumbai police commissioner booked

CBI books former NSE chiefs, ex-Mumbai police commissioner
1 min read . 11:11 AM ISTLivemint

This is a fresh case against National Stock Exchange (NSE) chiefs Chitra Ramkrishna, Ravi Narain and ex-Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey who are already being probed in the NSE colocation case

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a fresh case against former National Stock Exchange (NSE) chiefs Chitra Ramkrishna, Ravi Narain and ex-Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey, on the directions of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), for allegedly tapping phones of NSE employees between 2009 and 2017.

