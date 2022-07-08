Home / News / India / NSE co-location case: Former chiefs, ex-Mumbai police commissioner booked
This is a fresh case against National Stock Exchange (NSE) chiefs Chitra Ramkrishna, Ravi Narain and ex-Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey who are already being probed in the NSE colocation case
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a fresh case against former National Stock Exchange (NSE) chiefs Chitra Ramkrishna, Ravi Narain and ex-Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey, on the directions of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), for allegedly tapping phones of NSE employees between 2009 and 2017.
