The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will have to pay ₹100 crore in penalties to capital markets regulator SEBI for lapses in a case registered in May 2018 related to an alleged co-location trading scam at the bourse.

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has slashed the disgorgement order of ₹625 crore in the NSE co-location case. Instead, the NSE was asked to pay ₹100 crore towards SEBI's investor protection fund for its failure on the due diligence front.

The order also stated that the stock exchange did not make any illicit gains in the co-location case.

"The direction to disgorge must be in relation to any transaction or activity which is in contravention of the provisions of the SEBI Act or its regulations. The directions to disgorge can be done when its found to be engaged in illegal acts, and not necessarily in every case should a direction to disgorge be passed, because some provisions of the Act have not been adhered to," SAT said.

The co-location scam refers to misuse of NSE’s high-tech trading infrastructure. The tribunal has also set aside SEBI's order seeking part disgorgement of NSE bosses Ravi Narain and Chitra Ramkrishna's salaries.

"Directions to disgorge 25% of salary from Ravi Narain and Chitra Ramakrishnan is set aside. The direction prohibiting Chitra Ramakrishna from associating with any listed company or market infrastructure institution, or any other market intermediary for five years is also set aside and substituted for a period undergone by them," the order read.