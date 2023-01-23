NSE co-location case: NSE to pay ₹100 crore in penalties to SEBI for lapses1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 03:08 PM IST
- The SAT order stated that the NSE did not make any illicit gains in the co-location case
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will have to pay ₹100 crore in penalties to capital markets regulator SEBI for lapses in a case registered in May 2018 related to an alleged co-location trading scam at the bourse.
