The Supreme Court on 13 February refused to cancel the bail of former Managing Director and CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramakrishna.

Earlier on 9 February, the Delhi high court granted regular bail to Ramakrishna in a case related to illegal phone tapping of employees. This was her first release from jail since her arrest in March 2022.

On Monday, the apex court bench of of justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela M Trivedi refused to interfere with the Delhi High Court order which granted statutory bail to Chitra Ramakrishna. CBI has sought to cancel the bail granted to Chitra Ramakrishna.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) alleged that accused Chitra Ramakrishna misusing her official position in the NSE co-location case. CBI further said that Ramakrishna re-designated the post of accused Anand Subramanian as Group Operating Officer and Advisor to MD from April 1, 2015, without bringing the same to the notice of NRC and the board.

The CBI is probing the alleged improper dissemination of information from the computer servers of the market exchanges to the stockbrokers.

Earlier, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) penalized the National Stock Exchange and its former CEOs Chitra Ramakrishna and Ravi Narayan and two other officials for lapses in recruitment at the senior level.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing a phone-tapping money laundering case against Chitra Ramakrishna.

