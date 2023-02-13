NSE co-location case: SC rejects CBI plea, Chitra Ramakrishna's bail to continue
- Earlier on 9 February, the Delhi high court granted regular bail to Ramakrishna in a case related to illegal phone tapping of employees. This was her first release from jail since her arrest in March 2022.
The Supreme Court on 13 February refused to cancel the bail of former Managing Director and CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramakrishna.
