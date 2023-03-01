NSE get SEBI nod to launch WTI Crude Oil and Natural Gas futures contracts
The Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Wednesday allowed the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the largest stock exchange in India, authorization to introduce futures contracts for NYMEX WTI Crude Oil and Natural Gas (Henry Hub) in its Commodity derivatives section. The approval would enable NSE to market rupee-denominated derivative contracts for Indian market players in major international benchmarks.
