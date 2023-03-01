NSE get SEBI nod to launch WTI Crude Oil and Natural Gas futures contracts

Shri Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE said: "It gives us immense pleasure to inform the market participants that NSE has received the regulatory approvals to launch the NYMEX WTI Crude Oil and Natural Gas futures contracts. It has always been our objective to provide the market participants with a suite of dynamic & robust financial products. We hope that it provides the market participants with an efficient avenue to hedge their price risk and meet their trading objectives. We will announce the launch date of these contracts soon."

