NSE money laundering: Special court take cognizance of ED chargesheet

According to the ED, the iSec was founded by Sanjay Pandey in 2001 who also held 50% of the company's equity until 2006. He was also one of its two directors until May 2006, and he used to visit NSE to represent iSec during the initial meetings for the award of this contract in 2009. At that time, NSE was represented by Ravi Narayan (MD), Chitra Ramkrishna (DMD), Ravi Varanasi, and Mahesh Haldipur Head (Premises), NSE.