Opposition leaders lashed out at the crisis-hit Adani Group yet again on Thursday as its subsidy called off plans to acquire a coal plant project. The development comes mere weeks after US short seller Hindenburg Research accused the conglomerate of manipulation and accounting fraud triggering a massive rout.

According to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter, Adani Power and DB Power Ltd have mutually agreed not to proceed with the transaction after a long-stop date expired on Wednesday. The latter operates a a 1.2 gigawatt coal power project in Chhattisgarh.

“Adani Power's ₹7,000 crore deal to buy DB Power assets collapses. Overleveraged, non liquid Adani needs to pare down assets. True cost of capital for company far higher. Huge risk in stock. NSE India needs to de-index, Sebi India needs to wake," tweeted Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday.

Adani Power's ₹7,000 crore deal to buy DB Power assets collapses.

Overleveraged , non liquid Adani needs to pare down assets.

True cost of capital for company far higher. Huge risk in stock. @NSEIndia needs to de-index, @SEBI_India needs to wake — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) February 16, 2023

In August last year, the Adani Group had informed the bourses of its agreement to acquire DB Power at an enterprise value of ₹70.2 billion. The company owns and runs a 2x600 MW thermal power plant in the Janjgir Champa district of Chhattisgarh. DB Power has long and medium-term power purchase agreements for 923.5 MW of its capacity, backed by fuel supply agreements with Coal India Ltd, and has been operating its facilities profitably.

The initial term of the MoU with Adani was October, with the deadline getting four extensions in the following months.

Also read: Adani Power's deal to acquire DB Power expires

The move gains additional significance in light of the Hindenburg Report and subsequent Sebi probe. The Adani Group has halved its revenue growth target and reportedly plans to hold off fresh capital expenditure as parts of its efforts to win back the hearts of investors.

Meanwhile the Congress has once again raked up calls for a JPC probe into the situation, with senior leader Jairam Ramesh insisting on Thursday that any other committee would be indulging in 'exoneration'.

(With inputs from agencies)