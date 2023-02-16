'NSE needs to de-index, Sebi needs to wake': TMC's Mahua Moitra as Adani Power scraps ₹70 billion coal plant purchase
Adani Power and DB Power Ltd have mutually agreed not to proceed with the transaction after a long-stop date expired on Wednesday. The latter operates a a 1.2 gigawatt coal power project in Chhattisgarh.
Opposition leaders lashed out at the crisis-hit Adani Group yet again on Thursday as its subsidy called off plans to acquire a coal plant project. The development comes mere weeks after US short seller Hindenburg Research accused the conglomerate of manipulation and accounting fraud triggering a massive rout.
