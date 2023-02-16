In August last year, the Adani Group had informed the bourses of its agreement to acquire DB Power at an enterprise value of ₹70.2 billion. The company owns and runs a 2x600 MW thermal power plant in the Janjgir Champa district of Chhattisgarh. DB Power has long and medium-term power purchase agreements for 923.5 MW of its capacity, backed by fuel supply agreements with Coal India Ltd, and has been operating its facilities profitably.