NSE phone tapping case: CBI gets 4-day custody of ex-Mumbai police chief Sanjay Pandey2 min read . Updated: 24 Sep 2022, 07:57 PM IST
- Pandey was already in the judicial custody of Enforcement Directorate in connection with probes against him.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken four-day custody of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey. The development comes in connection with the alleged illegal phone tapping of NSE employees by his information technology firm, officials said on Saturday.